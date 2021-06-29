This topic seems to be forbidden in the South, but here goes anyway. Cal Thomas did an excellent job of depicting the Democratic Party from 1865-1965 and how they were associated with everything that was used to keep people subdued in the South.
He forgot one very important aspect of the Democratic Party that seems to be constantly unstated. The party was dominated by Dixiecrats and they were the Democrats of the past.
Many members of today's Democratic Party were prevented from voting. When they finally received help from the voting rights bills of the 1960s, the Dixiecrats started their move from Democrat to Republican.
I can't even remember how many Republicans have told me that they were Democrats, but didn't like where the party was going in the 1960s and 1970s, so they left the Democrats for the Republicans. We now have a Republican Party that has taken on the old tried and true model of the Dixiecrats.
If you are attempting to lay the blame for today's political atmosphere at the feet of the Democrats, you need to tell the entire story. Don't cherry-pick to make it appear that your party isn't the one obstructing compromise in the legislative bodies throughout the South.
Mitch McConnell stated that his entire objective during the Obama years was to see that nothing suggested by his administration passed. He has restated that objective against President Biden.
It appears that a vast majority of the elected Republican officials are in lockstep with him. I hope you are not on one of our dilapidated bridges if it falls. If our elected officials had to meet the same standards as everyday workers, they would be fired because of poor performance.
RICHARD STAGNOLI
retired safety auditor
Central