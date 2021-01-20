Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, saying, "A vote for impeachment will only serve to further divide a nation that is calling out for healing,” is laughable.
After four years of supporting the divisive policies and behaviors of popular-vote loser Donald Trump, his call for unity is hollow and mendacious. After the mob who believed him (and others) attacked our Capitol, he continued to "object" to legally cast votes in other states, supporting Trump's Big Lie.
So much for healing.
Does the name "Hunter Biden" ring a bell?
JONATHAN DAVID TANKEL
professor emeritus
New Orleans