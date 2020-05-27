Yes, test. But with caution. Antibody testing, which determines whether a person has been infected in the past, is an important part of the solution to the problem we currently face: minimizing the possibility of suffering and a second wave, as across the country many go back to work and schools consider reopening.
But it is not, nor can it be, the whole solution. It is imperative that we remember that tests are not 100% accurate and are bound to produce false positives and false negatives, which can be dangerous to the individual and the wider population, even when at first glance 1% or 2% inaccuracy seems negligible.
In populations where there is an elevated risk of contracting the coronavirus (especially those who come into daily contact with the sick) extensive testing is beneficial, as we may expect a larger number of true positives and a low proportion of false positives. However, especially within vast populations where we expect a relatively low percentage of people to have been infected — such as among those who have followed social distancing guidelines — false positive tests can in some cases outnumber true positives and thus lead to a false sense of security and immunity for those who receive the results.
So, yes, tests are a crucial and meaningful factor in combating the virus. But we must be aware of their level of accuracy and plan accordingly.
ISABEL FREY RIBEIRO
college student
New Orleans