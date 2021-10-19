I disagree with some of Michael Hecht's views (Oct. 13) of Amendment 2.
First, lowering tax income usually results in lower services. That in turn can negate reasons for businesses to locate here.
Many businesses already avoid locating here due to our poor schools, poor roads, a poorly trained workforce and, of course, higher government corruption for which we are famous (or notorious).
These factors seem to be more relevant to businesses locating here and Louisianans' quality of life here than achieving the fourth-lowest tax rate of states that have income taxes.
Next, businesses get to deduct their federal and local taxes from their IRS returns, so why not the same for individuals?
Finally, if Louisiana is one of only two states to allow deductibility of both federal and state taxes, good for Louisiana.
B. CHARLES GOODWIN
retired business owner
Mandeville