My family and I thought we'd take advantage of the $50 “Locals Thursday” promo and head to Jazz Fest. Apparently, thousands of “locals” had the same idea, which created a huge bottleneck trying to purchase tickets.
Friends said they waited 2½ hours BEFORE the 11 a.m. start to get the cheaper tickets, and it was the same at 2 p.m. when we went. So, we were faced with the dilemma of not going at all or buying the tickets online on the spot and paying full price. We chose the latter, and got spanked with an extra $150, including all those fees, for three tickets. Was this a money grab by officials? I'm not sure, but one thing I am sure about is there was no plan to accommodate the masses buying tickets.
Here are a couple of solutions:
Allow locals to purchase the “locals Thursday” $50 tickets during the “no fees day,” which is currently prohibited. Is that because officials want to limit the number of cheaper $50 tickets to ensure there would be plenty of full-paying customers?
Another solution is instead of making people wait hours to walk up to the cashiers for credit card purchases, bring the cashiers to them. It would be easy to have a dozen or so folks equipped with mobile credit card readers so people could easily pay while standing in line then download the online ticket purchase. I'm guessing this would free up the line for cash-paying customers as well.
Maybe next year the powers that be will have this figured out. Otherwise, “locals Thursday” will be a day for locals to stay home.
DOUG PARKER
photographer
New Orleans