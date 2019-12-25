I am bemused by new meanings given to words such as “woke.” One new definition is “the act of being very pretentious about how much you care about a social issue.” Progressives prefer “being conscious of discrimination, oppression and injustice in society.” My suggestion is that woke should be defined as "when an adult stops thinking like a child and instead understands how the world really works.”
I became “woke” while taking college government in 1978. All but one of my professor’s lectures were quickly forgotten. However, in this one lecture, the professor discussed political power and reduced it to its raw essence. Political power is the ability to punish and reward. Once I understood this, everything made much more sense. I no longer looked at politics as a naïve Boy Scout. Consequently, I apply this lens to virtually everything that I read or hear about politics, no matter what the source. I apply it to the actions of legislatures, the executive branch, government bureaucrats, the failing Fourth Estate, all political parties and even the positions taken by politically active friends. It applies from local politics all the way up to the United Nations.
Call me cynical if you wish, but if this is not your perspective, you should take it for a test drive. I am confident that you will find that political acts will be made much more understandable if you understand the realpolitik of punishment & reward.
Thinking of the political world in terms of punishment and reward does much to explain most of the efforts to either remove President Donald Trump from office or diminish his ability to make change. Trump is a disruptive and potentially transformative political leader who is feared and despised by entrenched elements of the right, the left, the bureaucracy and the media. His positions and actions undercut powerful interest in the Republican Party, peel off traditional Democrat voters taken for granted by their own party, diminish & threaten the bureaucracy in many ways and rub the fur of political pundits and consultants the wrong way. Threaten the status quo at your own peril.
This is by no means an endorsement of Trump, but a challenge to everyone to apply critical thinking to every action taken by Democrats, Never-Trumpers and media. The Washington, D.C. metropolitan area is now richest in the country despite the fact that it produces essentially no goods and services. Punishments and rewards are the business, business is booming and booming in a manner damaging to the country. Everything is increasingly politicized in order to punish and reward, and we need to fight this increased politicization and polarization.
Allan Breazeale
consultant
Baton Rouge