There have been two recent letters to the editor calling for respectful dialogue among those with differing views. I certainly second or third that call.
I believe many Americans are capable of respectful dialogue. But it is also clear that our current president is not.
Maybe if Americans had a leader who could model respectful dialogue, things would be different. It would be helpful if the leader was someone who could promote respect so that every citizen and every child could learn how that is done by example.
Instead we all see President Trump assigning demeaning nicknames to his opponents, vilifying and ridiculing anyone who opposes his views. If you want to have more respectful dialogue, maybe it's time for a leader who can model civility.
SHIRLEY PEAK
retired clinical social worker
Baton Rouge