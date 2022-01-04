The Biden infrastructure program may not be a panacea for New Orleans unless Mayor LaToya Cantrell puts in place an administration that is capable of managing millions of new federal dollars in a timely and strategic manner.
We only have to look at the abandoned street repair projects that left dangerous and blighted conditions littering neighborhoods for eight months and counting. Countless other street projects like the Camp Street work, which the city announced would begin two years ago, have now been delayed to 2022 and beyond.
It appears Cantrell plans to let these half-finished projects linger until this new infrastructure money is available. Since the administration has not done so, the City Council should exercise its legislative responsibility and require Cantrell to provide a timeline for completion of these abandoned projects.
R.L. SCHMIDT
retired urban planner
New Orleans