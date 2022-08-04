If there’s one thing Louisianans can all agree on, it's that the mosquitos we deal with can be unbearable and downright dangerous. Our homes create a near-perfect breeding ground for the blood-suckers, so we completely agree that more needs to be done to abate the parasitic flies, and we applaud St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper’s efforts to form a task force to address water quality issues from under-treated wastewater.
However, it’s going to take more than a task force to significantly improve water quality on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain.
In fact, that’s why Pontchartrain Conservancy’s scientists have been going door to door since 2002 to educate and help the estimated 60% of north shore homeowners with underperforming water treatment plants. It’s not glamorous, but maybe it should be if it equates to living near healthier waterways.
Wastewater is the main reason rivers in the Pontchartrain Basin and Lake Pontchartrain itself became polluted, breeding unwanted mosquitos. A permissive state policy contributes to the root of the problem by allowing dense neighborhood development using Aerated Treatment Units, or ATUs. Home ATU systems fail at a high rate nationwide, and Pontchartrain Conservancy has seen neighborhood ATU failure rates on the north shore exceeding the national average. These continuous failures fail our waterways and create more mosquitos.
If Cooper's task force aims to make a real impact, it must start with those who live there. Residents should stay actively invested in improving their neighborhoods by keeping sewage from poorly maintained wastewater treatment plants from seeping into ditches. By following these steps — keeping a record of your system’s maintenance, having the system pumped regularly and getting an annual inspection — we can look forward to enjoying fewer mosquitos and improved water quality.
PATRICIA MEADOWCROFT
board chair, Pontchartrain Conservancy
New Orleans