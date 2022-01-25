Voting Machines Louisiana

FILE - Voting machines are set up and ready for use at the Louisiana Voting Machine Warehouse at 8870 Chef Menteur Hwy. which will be an early voting location in New Orleans, La., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Louisiana edged forward Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, with its latest effort to update the state's voting system, with a new commission that will help choose the technology with broader input than two prior failed efforts to replace thousands of old voting machines.

 Photo by Max Becherer of The Times-Picayune | The Advocate

We keep hearing about the "big lie" that Donald Trump lost the election because of voter fraud. Every article written about the election has a dominant theme that there is no proof of a rigged election and that Donald Trump is lying.

However, let's put the shoe on the other foot. How about the "big lie" that some people are not being allowed to vote because of voter suppression by states that require voter ID in order to vote? Where are the people who have been told they cannot vote because they are — choose one — minorities, poor, Democrats, etc.? Where is the voter suppression?

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, where are the people storming Washington because they have been denied the right to vote? Are any newscasters and editorial writers bringing up that "big lie?"

MICHAEL DeFELICE

real estate

Zachary

State representative: Congress must protect the right to vote

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.

View comments