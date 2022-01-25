We keep hearing about the "big lie" that Donald Trump lost the election because of voter fraud. Every article written about the election has a dominant theme that there is no proof of a rigged election and that Donald Trump is lying.
However, let's put the shoe on the other foot. How about the "big lie" that some people are not being allowed to vote because of voter suppression by states that require voter ID in order to vote? Where are the people who have been told they cannot vote because they are — choose one — minorities, poor, Democrats, etc.? Where is the voter suppression?
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, where are the people storming Washington because they have been denied the right to vote? Are any newscasters and editorial writers bringing up that "big lie?"
MICHAEL DeFELICE
real estate
Zachary