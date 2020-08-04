Good lawyers don’t make legal arguments personal. Given that your editorial Sunday makes no mention of and expresses no apparent concern for the rule of law, an in-kind response is appropriate to your personalized attack on me, while feigning sympathy for my clients.
With all due respect, get out of the tank, start asking questions, and stop framing the debate as whether you’re for or against the spread of the virus. To be clear, the lawsuits are not about whether COVID-19 is dangerous or whether social distancing and masks are effective forms of mitigation, or about me, Dr. Henry Kaufman, this newspaper's editorial board or the bravery of anyone who has endured the virus or who treats those infected.
The lawsuits are about the rule of law; in particular, whether government action restricting fundamental rights has a “real and substantial relation” to the public health emergency, as required by the U.S. Constitution. According to $8 million worth of tracing data, it’s not even a close call.
Statistically, bars account for one-half of 1% of all COVID-19 cases statewide. This is data paid for by taxpayers and compiled by the state agency charged with public health oversight, not numbers cooked up for a lawsuit.
The truth is that many in the media have failed the public by not questioning this data, not for purposes of challenging the existence of the disease and its consequences, but for the purpose of assuring that the government’s response is legally tailored. It is appalling for a business that endures on the First Amendment to call citizens reckless for challenging the basis of government action destroying their livelihoods.
Would it be reckless if the restrictions applied to the sale of newspapers? History is littered with bad decisions by government that had popular support at the time, but which lacked constitutional footing or a reliable basis in fact.
As with all peaceful forms of protests, the media should not condemn private citizens for challenging government action. That’s what keep us free, and you selling newspapers.
JIMMY FAIRCLOTH
attorney
Alexandria