The issue of character and respect for one’s allegiance to our country must be addressed. I never voted for or supported many issues John McCain supported politically, but I did respect his character and what he sacrificed for our country. He was asked to do what very few of us has ever been asked to do, serve as a prisoner of war for six years.
Empathy and the Golden Rule is a mainstay of American values.
Whether it is taking a knee peacefully or removing statutes, justice will never be served until we understand what it is to walk in someone else’s shoes.
Attacking a war hero’s character speaks more about our president’s character than John McCain’s character.
You never kick a man when he is down, so why would you kick him when he is dead?
Dr. Paul Scott
dentist
Lafayette