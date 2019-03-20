SenatorMcCain bf 0210.jpg
U.S. Sen. John McCain looks over a display on Air Force Col. Neal Jones at the USS Kidd Veterans Museum in Baton Rouge in 2014. McCain was attending a Bill Cassidy campaign rally at the museum. Both McCain and Jones were incarcerated at the "Hanoi Hilton" prison during the Vietnam War. .

 Advocate file photo by BILL FEIG

The issue of character and respect for one’s allegiance to our country must be addressed. I never voted for or supported many issues John McCain supported politically, but I did respect his character and what he sacrificed for our country. He was asked to do what very few of us has ever been asked to do, serve as a prisoner of war for six years.

Empathy and the Golden Rule is a mainstay of American values.

Whether it is taking a knee peacefully or removing statutes, justice will never be served until we understand what it is to walk in someone else’s shoes.

Attacking a war hero’s character speaks more about our president’s character than John McCain’s character.

You never kick a man when he is down, so why would you kick him when he is dead?

Dr. Paul Scott

dentist

Lafayette

