While the politicians and parents are arguing to get their way, I am making a seating chart: 21 students in a classroom 3 feet apart with masks equals a very crowded room.
Who do I put in the unsafe areas of the room such as the middle of the room and right under the air conditioner? Whom do I seat in the safer areas of the room oh, such as the window seat and the four corners? I am 63 years old with family, so should I take the window seat?
These are decisions that I cannot make. And besides, lately we are told we are not decision-makers. So perhaps I will get the powers-that-be to come into my classroom and make this seating chart.
And will I lose my job over this letter if it's published?
CINDY ROBINSON
teacher
St. Francisville