I wonder why so many people who believe in the science behind climate change and are concerned about tens of millions of lives potentially being endangered don’t believe that same science that proves an unborn baby is a living human, 60 million of whom have already been killed in the United States alone since 1973.
Maybe if we classify all casualties of climate-related natural disasters as “climate change abortions,” we can quit worrying about it and go on with our lives.
Christian groups rally against possible abortion clinic in New Orleans East; doctor continues fight to open
Bo Bienvenu
retired
Prairieville