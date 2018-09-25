Sadly, much anti-LGBTQ+ prejudice was shown at last Tuesday’s Lafayette City-Parish Council meeting. I would like to speak to people on both sides of the issue.
To people holding anti-LGBTQ+ prejudices, please realize your fears are unfounded. There is no evidence that sexual differences are “unnatural” or pose a danger to others. Indeed, evidence shows the only harm is treating people with sexual differences — especially children — as if there is something “wrong” with them. We no longer say the Bible supports oppressing people of different races. Today we embrace the fact that racial prejudice violates the central teaching of “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Likewise, people who are sexually different from you are your family members, friends, colleagues and neighbors. Accept and embrace them in your life. Understand how prejudice can and does deeply harm them, especially children and adolescents who need support at their most emotionally vulnerable ages. “You shall know a tree by its fruit.”
To LGBTQ+ people and their allies, please understand most people with prejudices are basically good, decent people; they simply don’t know better. “Forgive them, for they know not what they do.” They have been taught to fear or dislike sexual differences by their parents or some of their ministers, or by certain politicians who incite fear to gain votes. “Turn the other cheek” with compassion and empathy. Gently teach your family, friends, colleagues and neighbors their fears are mistaken. Most people will come to understand how they are being hurtful and not loving.
Have patience and hope! Showing persistent love in the face of consistent hostility eventually caused millions of good people to abandon their unfounded racial prejudices. Likewise, millions of good people have already abandoned their unfounded sexual prejudices and millions more will. In fact, the biggest factor is having an LGBTQ+ loved one. Love and relationships change hearts and minds far more than logical arguments, medical facts, or social science studies do. As the Rev. Martin Luther King said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can.”
Rick Swanson
college teacher
Lafayette