I'm getting tired of the faulty logic and cognitive dissonance around wearing masks and COVID-19. It's all too common to hear people ignoring the plain facts: This virus is real, it has real consequences and countries that took it seriously and wore masks from day one are doing a lot better than the countries/states that didn't (like ours, unfortunately).
It's hard to reckon with one that would deny the reality of a virus that's stressing the hospital system and taking lives. But even among those who begrudgingly admit it's not a hoax you still might hear someone say something as silly as, "I know masks are needed and I know they work, but because other people aren't wearing their masks perfectly, I just won't wear one at all!" This position doesn't make a lick of sense, but people will announce it willingly as if it did.
Another canard you hear is that somehow requiring a mask is a violation of their freedom. It isn't any more than the requirement to wear underwear in public. If society can compel protection from your nudity, it can compel protection from your germs.
Private businesses certainly can set reasonable rules and the government can make a case for the public space. I'll reconsider the "threats to your freedom" when the government forces you to wear a mask in your home.
Wearing a mask over your mouth isn't much to ask in the grand scheme of things, and yet this small sacrifice proves too much for many Americans.
DARREN JONES
philosophy professor
Zachary