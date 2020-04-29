The federal CARES Act includes more than $16 billion in stabilization funds for K-12 education. Louisiana is eligible to receive more than $337 million, with local public school districts receiving close to $287 million for relief measures. While these funds are being allocated, we must not forget Louisiana’s nonpublic schools.
Permissible uses include professional development, summer learning programs, mental health services, and technology upgrades. The balance, roughly $50 million, is left to Gov. John Bel Edwards for K-12 costs or, if he chooses, higher education. In addition to receiving virtually all of the federal relief in the CARES Act, the teachers’ unions and public-school administrators are now seeking an additional $200 billion.
Relief measures shouldn’t ignore the children enrolled in nonpublic schools. This is a moral imperative, as well as a fiscal one. Without action, many nonpublic schools could be forced to close, dealing a catastrophic blow to participating lower- and moderate-income families. Look what’s already happening in states like Pennsylvania, where a network of nonpublic schools serving low-income families recently released 38% of its workforce.
At a time of economic upheaval, consider the effect of nonpublic schools on state budgets. During the 2016-17 school year, Louisiana spent over $12,000 per year per public school student. With nearly 167,000 students enrolled in nonpublic schools in Louisiana, the savings to taxpayers comes to about $2 billion annually.
Because many nonpublic school families survive on a lower or moderate income, most nonpublic schools in Louisiana subsidize tuition, relying on direct donations, fundraisers, Sunday collections and state-funded tuition assistance from the Louisiana Scholarship Program and Tuition Donation Credit Program.
COVID-19 has disrupted essential funding sources for nonpublic schools. Add to this that many families cannot prioritize tuition when school doors remain shut. For these schools, where the majority of students receive significant financial aid, the consequences could be dire.
The nationwide, mandatory shutdown of all schools was unprecedented and unpredictable. Unlike public policy, the crisis does not discriminate between public or nonpublic school students and families. America’s reaction should not either. Future federal relief, and action by Edwards and other state leaders, should protect every family to ensure all children can access a quality education.
RONALD BRIGGS
chairman, Louisiana Federation for Children
New Orleans