The Acadiana Advocate on May 3 revealed yet another swindle and exploitation of the Lafayette community by the nonprofit behind the development of the “Horse Farm.”
Certainly the most insensitive request of the public is to pour more money into this hellhole while restaurants, businesses, oil industry and individuals are struggling to stay alive due to the constraints related to the novel coronavirus.
What fool would choose this time in Lafayette's history to raise money for a treehouse in Moncus Park? The millions raised was not enough to develop a “passive park?”
Shame on them and shame on The Advocate for promoting this insane fundraising effort for further development of a park that has already violated all community trust and promise.
JEANETTE FRANCIS
retired educator
Lafayette