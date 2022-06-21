“With all deliberate speed.”
These were the words written by Chief Justice Earl Warren for the timeline for Louisiana to desegregate public schools in the historic ruling of Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954.
Louisiana would achieve the goal of public school integration in the “short” span of six years as Ruby Bridges was escorted by federal marshals into William J. Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans.
Last week, the Louisiana Legislature was called to the 2022 second extraordinary session with the specific task from the federal court that this session had six days to redraw federal district maps to comply with the Voting Rights Act, to accurately represent the 33% Black population of Louisiana by creating two of six minority majority voting districts, up from one of six.
This task seemed to be too much for the Republican-controlled Legislature to handle, as just four days into its six-day special session, they threw up their hands and adjourned, claiming that there just wasn’t enough time to draw new maps (despite Louisiana doing so in 1994).
Since the Republican-controlled legislature couldn’t be bothered to complete the federally ordered task at hand, Louisiana’s federal district maps will now be drawn by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, proving once again that Louisiana will only do the right thing when forced by the federal government, just as it did with Ruby Bridges.
This leaves one to wonder when real and meaningful change will come to the state of Louisiana. My guess, of course is… “with all deliberate speed.”
TYLER HAWKINS
electrical engineer
Geismar