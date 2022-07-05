BR.abortionbill.051322 HS 2087.JPG

Anti-abortion protesters line up outside as elected officials, staff and visitors return after evacuating the Louisiana State Capitol after an unattended bag was located in the rotunda during legislative session, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

I was humored by Sidney Pulitzer's letter to the editor on the Opinion page.

The letter begins "Canceling Roe v. Wade is barbaric. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to remove women's freedom of choice as to what they can do with their own bodies is a step back to barbarism."

According to the CDC, there have been over 60 million abortions since Roe v. Wade (1973) peaking at 1.6 million in 1990. The CDC reported 625,346 for the year 2019. The Guttmacher Institute reported 930,160 for the year 2020.

Now to me, that's barbarism.

TERRY DANTIN

professor emeritus

Thibodaux

