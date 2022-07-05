I was humored by Sidney Pulitzer's letter to the editor on the Opinion page.
The letter begins "Canceling Roe v. Wade is barbaric. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to remove women's freedom of choice as to what they can do with their own bodies is a step back to barbarism."
According to the CDC, there have been over 60 million abortions since Roe v. Wade (1973) peaking at 1.6 million in 1990. The CDC reported 625,346 for the year 2019. The Guttmacher Institute reported 930,160 for the year 2020.
Now to me, that's barbarism.
TERRY DANTIN
professor emeritus
Thibodaux