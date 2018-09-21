U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson's characterization of the lawsuit brought against the Bossier public schools by Americans United for Separation of Church and State (The Advocate, Sept. 20) as an atheist plot against religious freedom is false. It's a bugaboo.
Public schools admit children from all religions and of no religion. Keeping sectarian prayer out of official school functions is not an attack on religion. It simply makes sure that no government agency favors one religion over another. It is strange that some who trust government for very little would allow it to become the instrument of a particular religious denomination. Roger Williams, the founder of Rhode Island and a man of strong faith, said that forced worship stinks in God's nostrils and would spiritually compromise the imposed religion.
In our free country, we have our homes, churches and parochial schools to teach children our religious values. Think of the uproar that would occur if a school with a majority Muslim or Jewish student body in some northern state were to impose its own prayers on a handful of Christian or nonbelieving students.
Leo Laventhal
retired school teacher
New Orleans