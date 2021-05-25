For those of us seeking justice for every American citizen, the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to make Louisiana’s recent repeal of the nonunanimous jury law retroactive was certainly disappointing. If the cause of justice is to prevail, it must be uniformly and universally applied.
Allowing nonunanimous jury verdicts began over 120 years ago, with a racially discriminatory origin, intent and impact. In addition to its racially discriminatory aspects, it also raises the issue of whether or not it violates the constitutionally protected right to due process. I was a statewide voter turnout leader helping to facilitate the overwhelming victory for the passage of the constitutional amendment in 2018.
I filed House Bill 346 to apply the recently passed constitutional provision retroactively. Last week, I polled committee members and temporarily deferred the bill in committee. The primary reason for the committee members' unwillingness to act was that the issue of the retroactive application of the law was still pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The District Attorney's Association has said they support the principle of the bill but may ultimately oppose it because of the lack of funding to retry the older cases.
We shall try again in the House Judiciary Committee Thursday. It is my firm opinion that justice would be better served if the requirement of unanimous jury verdicts is applied retroactively. The failure to apply the law retroactively will result in the inconsistent application of the law.
RANDAL GAINES
state representative
Baton Rouge