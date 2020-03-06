Stephanie Grace’s March 1 column (“Louisiana's new Legislature must focus on old problem of domestic violence”) does a good job of discussing a proposed piece of legislation that would preclude judges in domestic violence cases from imposing court costs on the alleged victim solely because the victim fails to appear at a hearing. Imposition of costs in such cases requires a finding that claims in the petition are frivolous. Failing to appear at a hearing does not, by itself, make claims frivolous.
There are ways of dealing with this issue other than through legislation. If lawyers would take a writ to the court of appeal and Louisiana Supreme Court in parishes where judges assess court costs in domestic violence cases solely because the petitioner doesn't show up for the initial hearing, I suspect that practice could be stopped.
Though I welcome Grace’s shedding light on what appears to be a practice of some judges to misapply the law by imposing court costs on alleged victims of domestic violence more broadly than the law allows, and the proposed legislation may be good, I disagree with the ending of her article when she refers to "all the different ways the deck is stacked against victims."
That is untrue in Louisiana. Our statutes are light years ahead of where they were when I started practicing law in 1985. The Louisiana Legislature and Louisiana Supreme Court did an excellent job of creating the Louisiana Protective Order Registry in the 1990s. A web site was created making forms available. The Supreme Court requires clerks of court to make forms available. No filing fee is required to file the petition.
Some Louisiana laws protecting domestic violence victims are progressive. The 2010 cyberstalking laws and the 2014 laws providing for protection against stranger and acquaintance stalking, without the need to prove physical or sexual contact, are examples. Some judges, such as Judge Bernadette D’Souza in Orleans Parish, have been at the forefront of providing meaningful justice for victims of domestic abuse. Some courts, such as Jefferson Parish, have hired a full-time domestic commissioner (Ruben Bailey) who is available five days a week to hear domestic abuse cases without continuance, and with expertise.
Overall, the Legislature, Supreme Court, some district courts and some district judges have made special efforts to provide justice for domestic abuse victims. Is the system perfect for abuse victims? No. Can it and should it be improved? Yes. But, overall, it really is a pretty good system at this time in Louisiana. The deck is not stacked against abuse victims in Louisiana as far as the court process goes.
JACK DVEIRIN
attorney
New Orleans