Here we go again. Crime is out of control. Another round of angst. What do we do?
It turns out the answers are there and clearly known by our leadership on every level. There is just no political will to address the root causes of crime.
Solutions are expensive and require a long-term commitment. How about staffing the police department with enough social workers to go out on every domestic violence call, immediately begin to work with all abused women and to make available well-funded resources to provide all battered wives and children comprehensive and long-term resources to heal and break the cycle of violence?
How about supporting schools and teachers properly to ensure that every child can read and is properly educated to continue on to college or trade tech?
These are just two examples of effective crime prevention strategies. What to do about crime? We have the answers already.
STEVEN MOSER
retired cashier
New Orleans