It has come to light that Donald Trump regarded top-secret documents as his personal property.
“’It’s not theirs, it’s mine,’ several advisers say Mr. Trump told them,” according to Maggie Haberman, of The New York Times.
Do we really need to hear any more? Donald Trump knew so little about the operations of government and the role of the president that he was a danger to the nation every day he was in office. He is a narcissistic sociopath who sees himself as above the laws that apply to all of us, and to every president as well.
Now he wants to return to office. We must not allow that to happen.
BILL HUEY
consultant
Baton Rouge