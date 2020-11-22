Just finished reading "The Lives of Our Clients Matter" from the Nov. 18 newspaper.
The first sentence states that "More than 1,500 current Louisiana inmates were convicted by non-unanimous juries, a relic of the racist Jim Crow era that the U.S. Supreme Court this year determined was unconstitutional."
May I please add practical firsthand experience with the court system in Louisiana? I have been called for jury duty twice. During jury selection for the first case, I was seated next to a lady that told me that in no instance would she put another black man in prison. This, before the first word of evidence was presented.
If we stuck to the practice of only using unanimous jury convictions, this man would get off Scot-free no matter how much damning testimony was given. Later, while speaking to my brother about my experience, he had the exact same thing happen while he served on a jury. What can we do if two or three like-minded jurors share the same conviction?
Unanimous decisions are extremely hard to come by. Also, we should not exclude anyone because of race. That would be racist. Split juries by nature are not racist Jim Crow-era tactics, no matter what the Supreme Court rules.
I would also ask you to visit the Promise of Justice Initiative's homepage. If you follow their logic, split-jury verdict conviction laws were invented by white supremacists to use oppression to create Jim Crow type jury decisions and still do. Cut-and-dry, it is the fault of whites. They paint with very broad strokes of black and white; they don't seem to have gray on their palette.
WILLIAM WEBER
retired sales and marketing
Destrehan