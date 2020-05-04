Someday soon the dust will settle, an effective medicine will be found to treat the novel coronavirus and life in our state will begin to return to normal. On that blessed day, the governor and lawmakers should set politics aside and work together to rebuild Louisiana's economy.
A good start would be a car or truck plant. Better yet, one or more of the pharmaceutical plants that are coming home from China.
Our state has several assets that should appeal to plant executives. The topography and climate are similar to the other Southern states that have car and truck plants. Importantly, Louisiana workforce is consistently ranked in the top five of the most productive workers in the nation plus Louisiana is home to the mouth of the Mississippi River, the doorway to America.
Obtaining the pharmaceutical plants may prove to be difficult given the neglectful way our Legislature has treated the science departments at LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center, the state research universities, the health science centers and the medical schools. Of course, this neglect could be rectified by better funding making our state more attractive to the medical industry.
Louisiana can show plant executives that our workforce can do the job by pointing to the NASA facility at Michoud where the rocket and parts of the spacecraft are built that will take the next generation of U.S. astronauts back to the moon.
With the arrival of better times, state officials should work in earnest to secure the described plants. If successful, the new plants will serve as a catalyst for a Louisiana revival.
HOWARD FRANQUES
retired lawyer
Lafayette