Back in December 2019, when a public-private partnership (P3) was approved for a toll bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Belle Chasse, we were told that there was no other way. We were told that the state could not afford to continue to maintain the current bridge and tunnel and the state could not afford to build a new bridge without the P3 and the tolls.
We were told that we, the people of Plaquemines Parish, would have to pay $700 million in tolls to Plenary, a private corporation, over the next 30 years.
President Joe Biden's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan will include billions of dollars for Louisiana infrastructure. From those billions of dollars, a mere $70 million would fund the remainder of the cost of the proposed Belle Chasse Bridge and alleviate the need for the $700 million in tolls to be paid to Plenary. The reason for the tolls, that the state doesn’t have the money, does not exist anymore.
With billions of dollars, the state can now afford to build the new bridge. President Biden and Gov. John Bel Edwards should fix this mistake, fund the Belle Chasse Bridge with those federal dollars and lift the burden of tolls from the people of Plaquemines Parish.
BENEDICT ROUSSELLE
council member, Plaquemines Parish
Belle Chasse
