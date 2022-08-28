An article recently published in The Advocate | The Times-Picayune suggests that the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program, which provided grants to encourage insurers to do business in our state, was repealed in 2009 due to concerns raised by the legislative auditor.
In light of the successful recreation of the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund during this year’s legislative session, it’s important to clarify that this is incorrect on two counts.
First, the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was never repealed. The statute that appropriated the funds to pay for the program was repealed in 2009 as originally intended.
Second, while the auditor did raise a minor concern with the timing of payments made to grantees, that concern was unrelated to the repeal. The funding statute was repealed — and the remaining funds were returned to the state general fund — only after the Louisiana Department of Insurance completed all three rounds of grant offerings allowed by law and learned there was no remaining interest in the program.
While it’s true the fund was repealed “after” the release of the auditor’s report chronologically, the suggestion that the fund was repealed due to the auditor’s concern with the timing of payments is inaccurate.
The 2009 Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was extremely successful and led to the reduction of Louisiana Citizens’ policy count from 173,000 policies following Katrina to 35,000 policies when Laura hit our state in 2020. That reduction took Citizens from 10% of the homeowners insurance market to 0.5%, benefiting not only Citizens’ policyholders, who were able to get less expensive coverage from the private sector, but also every other property insurance policyholder in the state — all of whom are subject to assessment for any shortfall Citizens experiences.
JIM DONELON
insurance commissioner
Baton Rouge