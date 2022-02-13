It's difficult to grasp $30 trillion as our government's debt. It is probably even more difficult to figure out who holds that debt other than Americans.
Another big news item came out recently, with the director of the FBI outright saying we have a great deal to fear from the Chinese communists. For the sake of our future generations, I truly hope the debt isn't owed to them.
I know so many of our countrymen are cozying up to the idea of socialism. What has to be understood is that a government in control of the means of production and the way the people live their lives can't simply be socialists.
They must become dictators for those in power, the communists. Even in the so-called socialist democracies, there is no room for free enterprises without paying taxes through people who are in power.
One of the important things to remember is that a government with a communist dictatorship will subscribe to the philosophy of the "end justifies the means."
CHARLES C. WILSON
former FBI special agent
Hahnville