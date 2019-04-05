Thank you for highlighting the “Finding Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed” exhibit currently at the Louisiana Arts & Science Museum. Baton Rouge is lucky to have such a wonderful visual treat, and visitors to the show will be richly rewarded.
In addition to the striking images hanging on the walls, the exhibition includes an amazing three-dimensional bonus: several displays of the same models of cameras used by Maier in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Seeing this equipment — loaned to the museum by local camera collector and gifted image-maker Greg Milneck — really helps visitors understand the technical aspects of photography that Maier had to deal with in order to achieve her aesthetic vision. Her complete mastery of the dials, levers and buttons — adjusted, turned and set just so — allowed her to concentrate on the scenes unfolding before her and turn them into memorable art.
Al Godoy
retired maker of still and motion media
Baton Rouge