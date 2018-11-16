Much has been made of President Donald Trump’s referring to the media as the “enemy of the people” calling them out for reporting “fake news.” An article in The Advocate on Nov. 9, gives a good, albeit very subtle, example of what he means.
The AP story by Laurie Kellerman and Eric Tucker in section 1 discusses the history of the Mueller probe into alleged “collusion” between the Trump camp and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. It seems to suggest that Whittaker will stifle the probe, which the article states has “produced guilty pleas from four former Trump aides.” It fails to clarify that these “aides” pleaded guilty to alleged crimes regarding their personal taxes and finances and had nothing to do with the supposed “collusion” with Russia to get dirt on Hillary Clinton. So, the reader who is not familiar with the probe can easily conclude that Trump’s team did collude with Russia during the campaign, which has not been proven after nearly two years of investigation.
Telling a partial truth which leaves an incorrect impression,is still lying.
Ronald Usner
retired mortgage lender
Slidell