We can turn the corner on COVID-19, but not without vaccinations.
I’ve seen how our brave, hard-working doctors and nurses have been stretched as the number of infected patients has risen. I’ve also seen how families have suffered the greatest of tragedies: losing loved ones and often not even being able to be with them.
The sad reality is that the pandemic has hit communities of color especially hard. Racial minorities get sick and die of COVID-19 at higher rates and are disproportionately affected by the economic crisis.
So, when I learned that a vaccine had been shown to be safe and effective in preventing the virus, I was overjoyed and filled with hope. As an African American, mother and healthcare professional, I was honored to make history as the first person in Louisiana to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost immediately, I was flooded with questions from friends, family and even complete strangers. Many were concerned that the vaccine was rushed or somehow unsafe. Given the abundance of misinformation and skepticism, I am grateful to be a trusted source of information.
Here are the facts:
The vaccine works. In fact, it is approximately 95% effective at preventing both mild and severe symptoms of COVID-19.
The vaccine is safe. We have all seen reports of people experiencing side effects — some mild and, in rare cases, more severe — but the numbers are very low. In fact, the rate of the most typical severe reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is only 11 cases per million doses given.
People are at greater risk if they do not receive the vaccine. We simply will not be able to lower the rates of infection and the number of deaths without it.
I know that some in our community remain apprehensive or are taking a wait-and-see approach. This will only give the deadly virus more time to spread. By receiving the vaccine, you are not just protecting your own health but also the health of others.
Listen to your doctors and healthcare professionals. Trust their advice.
Don’t wait. The demand for the vaccine is very high, and I urge everyone who is eligible to schedule an appointment to get it. And continue social distancing, wearing masks, and practicing good hygiene.
Let’s end COVID-19 — for ourselves, our families and our communities.
DEBORAH FORD
chief nursing officer, Ochsner
New Orleans