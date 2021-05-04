While the New Orleans City Council diligently continues to spend time and money renaming 37 New Orleans streets and parks, nine shootings happened this past Friday and Saturday.
Ending April 26, 207 shootings have already occurred this year, not including the nine from this past weekend or other assaults and property crimes. Shootings are up 51% from last year.
Changing street and park names will do nothing to prevent future shootings and crimes or repair any streets. It is shameful that the seeming priority of this City Council and the mayor are changing street names.
Also, the inconvenience to the residents of 30-plus streets, and the cost to taxpayers of replacing hundreds of street signs, is monumental.
KATHY CARMOUCHE
homemaker
New Orleans