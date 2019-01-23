I'm pretty sure your column will be flooded with submissions about the incredible no-calls against the Saints on Sunday. This situation had much more serious implications that the regular bad or no call situation. Most bad calls or no calls usually don't result in adversely effecting the outcome of a game, much less an NFL game to determine a Super Bowl appearance as these two did. I would propose a correction to this situation. Every NFL game has officials in the booth who can buzz down for a review on reviewable situations. Why not allow them to buzz down on any situation where a call or no call is egregiously wrong? Certainly they review head-to-head contact on the field to see if it merits disqualification. Why not be able to review head-to-head contact situations that resulted in a no call? Again, when such overwhelmingly bad officiating decisions result in changing the outcome of an important game such as this was, some type of change is a no-brainer.
Ernest Gremillion
retired criminal investigator
Baton Rouge