In “House OKs Curriculum Changes” (May 25), state Rep. Valerie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, opposed an amendment to add Black history to her proposal, and readily admitted that she herself is not familiar with the Middle Passage!
Of course, all children should learn about the rise of fascism, World War II and the Holocaust. But why are Hodges and other legislators in our state opposed to children learning the basic facts of our own state and nation’s history, including how slaves were brought here and the conditions they faced?
Hodges would surely be dismayed if children finished elementary school without hearing about Jamestown or the voyage of the Mayflower. This is the beginning of European settlement in North America. Yet I am flabbergasted that any person who considers herself or himself educated does not even know how Africans were brought to the Western Hemisphere.
Does Hodges think Africans arrived on their own volition to place themselves into slavery? The need to rectify education in Louisiana could not be more obvious. If the Middle Passage is not being taught — the origination of slavery itself — I can only guess at what else the children are leaving school never learning. The Underground Railroad? Frederick Douglas? Plessy v. Ferguson? Brown v. Board of Education? This is a partial list of only a handful of the basic facts and milestones in our nation’s history. We are only left to speculate on the motives of any elected legislator who does not want our children to know the history of their own country.
JULIE NALIBOV
retired American history teacher
New Orleans