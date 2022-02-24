Tracey Moore, left, Donna Pisani, center, and Suzy Lamore, right, all colleagues and friends of Kelleye Rhein, the woman who was recently dragged by her car when a person attempted to carjack it while she was getting gas at Costco on S. Carrollton Avenue, distribute the nearly 50 protest signs they made to express their frustration over the recent uptick in crime around the city. Dozens of people joined them on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 in New Orleans City Park. City Council members Eugene J. Green, Dist. D, and Joseph Giarrusso III, Dist. A, joined them for the event. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)