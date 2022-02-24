This wave of crime has New Orleans in a dangerous place emotionally and physically. We the people are knee-deep in fear and up to our necks in terror.
When we leave our homes, will we come back to our homes? That is the question that we are asking these days. Life, once taken for granted, cannot be anymore.
We are at risk and in peril each day. Our beloved community has found itself reeling from killings, shootings and carjackings. How did The Big Easy get to this point in its storied history?
I believe citizens will give you a multitude of answers.
Some will say lack of resources. In other words, there are not enough boots on the ground. That lack of boots on the ground is more evident in some parts of the city.
Take, for example, New Orleans East. This area has more land and more people than any other section of the city. Yet it has fewer police officers. How can that be? I will leave that question for others to answer.
Some will say the lack of good-paying jobs is the reason for the increase in crime. I suspect others will add affordable housing as well. These are staples for an adequate quality of life. Plainly stated, if you don’t have a job, then how can you afford a place to live?
These assertions which some will debate have left an economic imbalance in our community. Our New Orleans is traveling on a dangerous precipice at this moment in time.
What can be done to stop this speeding train of violence with no end in sight? Our citizens are passengers, and we are uneasy and uncomfortable.
Let us hope officials come together and reach consensus about what can be done. There is one thing for sure. We cannot go on this way.
Right now, there is no light at the end of this tunnel. Will there be? I hope so.
JAMES B. EWERS Jr.
retired
New Orleans