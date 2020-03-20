I don’t want to be an alarmist, but I’m very alarmed. I'm not a virologist or an epidemiologist, I’m an M.D. who knows how to read scientific papers and how to analyze numbers. As of early morning March 19, Orleans and Jefferson Parishes had reported 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but only 700 tests had been completed (numbers are going up). In contrast, greater Seattle had 870 confirmed cases from 17,000 tests performed. The case discrepancy (35% vs 5%) is so wide that it’s impossible to draw meaningful conclusions, except that there hasn’t been enough testing here.
Currently, we’re only testing gravely ill patients. We can predict that our community spread is at a higher rate than places that are finding and isolating their cases. No wonder. We had Mardi Gras, thousands of tourists, parties. We go out to eat and we go to church more. We hug and kiss more. Similarly, China was celebrating their New Year when the epidemic exploded in Wuhan.
Don’t freak out. It just means we have to try that much harder to slow the community spread, because we’re almost certainly a hot spot. As ordinary people, we can’t speed up the testing (it’s coming, when?) but getting a positive test doesn’t change one’s medical care, though it will have quarantine implications.
I think we all need to be much stricter than the current 10-person advisory, voluntarily. NOPD isn’t going to break up your backyard BBQ or dinner party. We need to improve our social distancing. Flatten the curve. Try to stay home. Don’t have or go to a boil or a dinner party. Plan trips to the store efficiently. Use delivery. Bring your elderly their groceries and medicines. Please don't take your kids to the playground, use the yard. Parents, try to educate your teens to not “hang out” in groups. The fewer people around you, the better for everyone.
Do go for walks, sit on your porch, talk to your loved ones. Just keep your distance. Go to work if you must, but be careful. Attend church via your television. Give if you can.
You don’t have to be perfect. We’re getting better at this, we need to get even better. There’s going to be a lot of financial pain (it’ll happen no matter what). A lot of people will need help, remember their humanity. Social distancing has improved, but there are still kids on playgrounds, teenagers hanging out at Starbucks, etc. These younger people are more likely to be asymptomatic, but because of school exposure, they may have the highest rate of infection. They don’t really understand, and it’s not their fault. Adults need to give guidance.
JOSEPH THOMPSON
physician
New Orleans