Regarding your recent story, "Study ordered on how to handle rising electricity rates," the Public Service Commission, long a lap dog of LABI, Entergy and the petrochemical industry, has finally dropped the other shoe in its effort to get Louisiana ratepayers to pay for the new plant and equipment that Entergy will need to replace their aging infrastructure.
Louisiana’s industrial energy users, as represented by the “Louisiana Energy Users Group,” have decided that they want no part of that effort. They have convinced themselves that new technologies would allow them to either buy power on the open market or produce the power they need themselves at a cheaper rate than Entergy can provide.
The poor Louisiana homeowner/taxpayer is (of course) left to pick up the tab since the PSC has killed net metering and Entergy’s only real competition: the Louisiana solar industry.
LABI, LEUG and other advocacy firms will lobby lawmakers (both federal and state) for tax breaks or subsidies (or both) to either pay for increased rates or new equipment (or both). Entergy will lobby for tax breaks or subsidies (or both) to pay for the upgrades to their plant and equipment and raise its rates to everyone left in the current system.
Here is how I think it should work out:
Entergy should pay for its own plant and equipment from its own resources. Ultimately its costs will rise, and rates will need to be adjusted. Any new generation should be renewable. Industrial users should be allowed to buy power on the open market or generate their own power. But if they do, some or all of that should come from renewable sources and/or a certain amount should be stored on-site to provide grid stability and a short-term emergency source of power.
The PSC should bring back net metering and encourage the development of local (renewable) generation and power storage systems. First, because private power (rooftop solar and others) systems reduce the need for Entergy’s new plant and equipment. Second, storage systems (battery and other storage systems) increase the grid's stability (and efficiency) and makes the area more attractive in general for industry.
If tax breaks and /or subsidies are going to be passed out, they should go equally to all sources and methods of storage. That includes home systems.
This is how it will probably work out:
Entergy will raise its rates as high as is possible and buy a ton of new (nonrenewable) generation capacity, which it will not be able to sell locally because the industrial users will have bought new (nonrenewable) generation capacity or buy their electricity from out of state from (nonrenewable) sources. The grid will be so unstable, power outages will be frequent since Entergy can’t afford to do maintenance or repairs (because of the debt load for new equipment). Homeowners who can afford it will move toward cheaper electricity. Those that can’t, well …
And all of it will be paid for by the taxpayers, who will all have cancer from the pollution.
Daniel de Laureal
retired
Lacombe