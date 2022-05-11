The 9th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says that: “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
Roe v. Wade did not compel anyone to have an abortion; nor did it compel anyone to bear a child. The right of privacy goes beyond mere communication.
Privacy means the right to make personal decisions of which government should not be a part, such as the right to fall in love with someone, the right to marry or not marry that person, the right to have or not have children, the right to eat what you want on Fridays or religious holidays, etc.
There are religious groups that want to have the teachings of their religions incorporated into the secular law of the land. The writers of the Constitution avoided that.
There is an irony in the extreme rhetoric coming from the Christian sects, since there is no mention of abortion in either the Old or New Testaments. There is a mention of it in the ancient Greek religion in an oath to the pagan god Apollo.
The other irony is that the people most likely to be talking about the sanctity of life are those leaders who refuse to take any action to control the daily slaughter on our streets caused by guns.
DOUGLAS M. BREWSTER
retired college instructor
Covington