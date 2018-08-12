I hear the TV talking heads, the liberal pundits and politicians and our socialistic Democrats constantly tearing down America and the ideals that made her good and great. I have to ask a few questions that maybe some nice liberal can help me with. I said "nice" because there are lots of liberals today who no longer tolerate anyone with a moral or conservative view, even though toleration is their magic word.
If America is such a racist and bad country, why are multitudes risking their lives to break in? If our capitalistic nation is so evil and greedy, why is half the population subsidized with every basic need known to man and yet still consider themselves victims? Liberals demand to lead, yet their track records are dismal failures. Where liberals lead in education, failure is the result. Where progressives lead in fiscal matters, debt and bankruptcy mounts. In the cities and states where liberal Democrats have gained political control, crime, lawlessness, joblessness and misery have been the norm.
All college liberals who have bought the lies of socialism should spend a summer in North Korea, Cuba or Venezuela living in the actual conditions and not a social mirage. If the true values and liberties of America are ever lost, the whole world will suffer immeasurable loss.
Mike Fuselier
educator
St. Martinville