P.G.T. Beauregard was a Democrat. Jefferson Davis was a Democrat. Robert E. Lee was a Democrat. Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant and William Tecumseh Sherman were Republicans.
What have the Democrats done to change their image from the heroes of the Confederacy to the haters of Confederate monuments; and to change the image of the Republicans from the heroes of the Union to the protectors of Confederate monuments? Sleight of hand is nice for magicians, but surely not for politics. All good people hate slavery; not just Democrats who want you to believe they are the only people who do.
Stephen Faucheux
engineer
Slidell