Numerous news sources are asking why Biden isn't trying to extend the Aug. 31 deadline date for withdrawal from Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump's peace treaty with the Taliban was signed in February 2020. The terms of the treaty are available in numerous sources across the internet. The actual withdrawal deadline occurred in July 2021.
My only questions are why so many U.S. citizens chose to stay so long before getting out and why the Pentagon waited so long to start evacuating them and the Afghans at risk for helping U.S. interests.
ANDREW GALLIEN
retired mechanical engineer
Harahan