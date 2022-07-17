Referring to the July 5 letter, "Sometimes sex is not about procreation," I am a great-grandmother and mother of five beautiful children. I have always taught them that sex is a gift from God and should always be done responsibly. Also, that there is always a consequence for our actions (including sex).
There are too many precautions in this day that a person (who is responsible) can buy.
Please take responsibility for your actions pertaining to sex — because procreation is a consequence and sex is just not a "recreation for pleasure."
JOAN MAYEUX
secretary, retired
Kenner