Abortion-rights supporters protest on the steps of the John Minor Wisdom United States of Appeals Fifth Circuit Building after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, in New Orleans, Friday, June 24, 2022. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 Sophia Germer

Referring to the July 5 letter, "Sometimes sex is not about procreation," I am a great-grandmother and mother of five beautiful children. I have always taught them that sex is a gift from God and should always be done responsibly. Also, that there is always a consequence for our actions (including sex). 

There are too many precautions in this day that a person (who is responsible) can buy.

Please take responsibility for your actions pertaining to sex — because procreation is a consequence and sex is just not a "recreation for pleasure."

JOAN MAYEUX

secretary, retired

Kenner

