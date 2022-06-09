The Lafayette Economic Development Authority contributes to the economic growth of Lafayette and the Acadiana region by catalyzing job growth and capital investments that lead to a strong and diversified economy, equitable access to economic opportunity and excellent quality of life in Lafayette Parish.
Since 2014, LEDA’s major business attraction and expansion projects netted commitments to create 3,400 jobs and over $300 million in capital expenditures. That doesn’t include hundreds of other projects supported by the LEDA team.
LEDA’s dedicated staff began implementing the strategic plan before it was even unveiled. LEDA has boosted efforts to market Lafayette to key corporate decision-makers.
LEDA and the Opportunity Machine recently celebrated the grand opening of the OM’s new office space in downtown Lafayette — adding 80 businesses to a thriving ecosystem overnight. Hosted by LEDA in May, the 27th annual LEDA Job Fair connected 110 employers with more than 700 job seekers.
As we enter the second half of 2022, LEDA plans to launch three education series focused on manufacturers, energy industry companies and small businesses and entrepreneurs. We have two specialty job fairs on the calendar and OM is unveiling new programming for startups and entrepreneurs. LEDA will engage heavily in North Lafayette revitalization efforts and we will continue to work with several prospects across multiple industries.
Economic development is a team sport and LEDA will play a leading role by leveraging our favorable business climate, joie de vivre and culture of ingenuity and creativity to position Lafayette as the location of choice for top talent, existing and new businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators.
MANDI MITCHELL
economic development CEO
Lafayette