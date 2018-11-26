Over 30 "Happy Santas" gather at the Padua House during a visit by members of the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation dressed as Santa or his helpers to give gifts and sing carols in Belle Chase, La., Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. The Padua House is residential care home for people who are medically fragile operated by Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans. The deck the Santas are standing on was made by volunteers of the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation so that wheelchair bound residents could move around under the trees.