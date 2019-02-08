There appears to be a rising trend in America — state legislatures discussing allowing abortions up to minutes before birth. Can we have an “amen” that it’s a human at this stage of development?
In 2002, authorities charged Scott Peterson with a double murder. He killed his pregnant wife Laci and unborn son Conner. And that happened in California. Interesting and somewhat confusing given the New York and Virginia legislation.
New York passed the ultra-late-term abortion bill. Virginia legislators rejected their bill. Is there a bit more sense when you start traveling towards the South?
Abortion discussions are on the rise for one reason only — the fear of overturning Roe vs. Wade. President Donald Trump is the enemy. Given Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's health, he may make one more appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. This frightens believers in Roe.
We have reached the lowest point in human morality. It’s shameful there is mindset to end a pregnancy moments before birth. It’s hiding our heads in the sand and not facing the truth. We are shutting our ears to the cry of the unborn. We are ignoring what many call murdering the unborn.
As a cradle Catholic, I’m troubled by the position of some Catholic politicians. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Joe Biden all profess to be Catholics. Their radical stance on abortion is not a Catholic viewpoint. So how do they justify their position? How do they justify their Catholicism? You are either for or against abortion. There is no middle ground. Their stance is inconsistent with Catholic doctrine. Is political posturing more important than religious values?
Other states are considering legislation like what passed in New York. My hope is these bills will go the way of the Virginia decision.
Here’s hoping sanity will prevail. The ultra-liberals believe that a few minutes before birth, there is no human in the womb. Here’s a question I’d like believers in this position to answer with great clarity and facts. What the heck is it?
Billy Arcement
motivational speaker
Prairieville