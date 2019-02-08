BR.lifemarch.012719 117.jpg
Foreground, from left, Georgena Desrosier, Miriam Barras and Lurline Gebhart, all from Baton Rouge, sing with hundreds of others gathered at Galvez Plaza Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 for a program held after the Louisiana Life March South, which began near the State Capitol gardens and finished with a program at the plaza just off North Boulevard. The event was held 46 years after the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that established a woman's legal right to an abortion. The march was sponsored by Louisiana Right to Life, Louisiana Baptist Convention, Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops, United Pentecostal Church of Louisiana, Louisiana Family Forum, the Knights of Columbus, Baton Rouge Right to Life, Caring to Love Ministries, and Louisiana’s Concerned Women for America.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

There appears to be a rising trend in America — state legislatures discussing allowing abortions up to minutes before birth. Can we have an “amen” that it’s a human at this stage of development?

In 2002, authorities charged Scott Peterson with a double murder. He killed his pregnant wife Laci and unborn son Conner. And that happened in California. Interesting and somewhat confusing given the New York and Virginia legislation.

New York passed the ultra-late-term abortion bill. Virginia legislators rejected their bill. Is there a bit more sense when you start traveling towards the South?

Abortion discussions are on the rise for one reason only — the fear of overturning Roe vs. Wade. President Donald Trump is the enemy. Given Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's health, he may make one more appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. This frightens believers in Roe.

We have reached the lowest point in human morality. It’s shameful there is mindset to end a pregnancy moments before birth. It’s hiding our heads in the sand and not facing the truth. We are shutting our ears to the cry of the unborn. We are ignoring what many call murdering the unborn.

As a cradle Catholic, I’m troubled by the position of some Catholic politicians. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Joe Biden all profess to be Catholics. Their radical stance on abortion is not a Catholic viewpoint. So how do they justify their position? How do they justify their Catholicism? You are either for or against abortion. There is no middle ground. Their stance is inconsistent with Catholic doctrine. Is political posturing more important than religious values?

Other states are considering legislation like what passed in New York. My hope is these bills will go the way of the Virginia decision.

Letters: Don't restrict access to legal, safe abortions

Here’s hoping sanity will prevail. The ultra-liberals believe that a few minutes before birth, there is no human in the womb. Here’s a question I’d like believers in this position to answer with great clarity and facts. What the heck is it?

Billy Arcement

motivational speaker

Prairieville

