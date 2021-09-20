It is time for U.S. military veterans to seriously consider returning to serve their country, just for a few years. This time they should do it not in uniform, but in the political sector.
There is a desperate need for replacement of persons in positions of responsibility at our federal, state and local levels of government. The present federal administration is intentionally steering this entire country into a Marxist and communist way of life.
Some elected officials at all levels of governing our country are placing self before their job description. Veterans have been vetted; therefore their honesty, integrity, leadership and love for the United States of America is without question.
This qualifies veterans for public office and the voters of this nation would appreciate their willingness to continue to serve. There are other veterans presently elected to Congress as well as state and local governments waiting for more veterans' arrival and their input in making America great again.
Veterans' willingness to serve again will remove those who have hatred for our great nation. Veterans should consider their decision to serve again — another tour of duty for your country.
LINK SAVOIE
U.S. Army (retired)
Sunset