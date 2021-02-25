A plan is under construction in New Orleans to limit driving in our city.
Most of our residents and businesses are completely unaware of it. What we do know is that city councils and other officials around the country are using the malaise and distancing of the pandemic to make changes in their cities’ residents might otherwise reject.
“Moving New Orleans Bikes" is such a plan in New Orleans. An 84-mile citywide plan for protected bike lanes is all but hidden in a series of needed projects to restore our city’s infrastructure. The five East Bank bikeway “quick-start” projects, thus far, will remove 18 miles of vehicle lanes. In the process, it will create 16 new one-lane streets that will stall emergency responders in congestion.
Very soon a confusion of green paint, white lines, arrows, signs, bollards and street art will adorn our city’s historic streets in an effort to untangle Transportation’s new language of “traffic calming.” While the city uses its online sites to tout its outreach on the projects, only residents within two lanes either side of a street slated for redesign were notified via mail to come to the meetings.
Other supporters and residents of selected areas were also contacted by the city. Otherwise, posts for the meetings were made on sites that people themselves had to find.
The bikeway element of infrastructure improvements should be stopped now, until greater outreach is made and a true discussion is had with the residents and businesses in this city. A pandemic should not be used as a “quick-build” tool to fulfill the desires of officials.
KATHLEEN ST. GERMAIN
retired airline employee
New Orleans