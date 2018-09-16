The media, which has made no secret of its hatred of President Donald Trump, should be ashamed of its conspiracy to withhold all the good things Trump has done for this country and its citizens since he has been in office. And he has gotten all this accomplished despite the constant vicious attacks against him and his family.
Donald Trump the citizen was already rich and powerful before he took office, unlike many presidents before him, including Obama and Clinton. So he did not need this job to be famous or to feed some power-hungry craze. He was already famous and powerful in his own right. And the media and celebrities just loved him. They didn't think he was crazy then. In fact, they thought he was one darn savvy businessman.
So what changed? He ran for office and got elected. And he was suddenly shaking up the world of the rich and famous. He owed his allegiance to the people who elected him. And he started keeping his promises, something most politicians are mostly adverse to do. The media, which is heavily influenced by the rich and famous, began to treat Trump as an enemy of the people. He was no longer its golden boy with the Midas touch.
He is no saint, nor is he the devil incarnate. He is a human with faults just like everybody else. He is not crazy or incompetent. He is trying the best he can to get this country back on track. And it would ashamed if the Democrats get a chance to derail it.
The Democratic party has put forth its platform. It must and will raise taxes to achieve what it's promising. It will destroy Medicare by using the program to fund its scheme of health care for all. It has embraced the ideology of socialism. Socialism will bring destruction to the very fiber of this country. Most young people know nothing about the Great Depression, but the chance for them to find out may be closer than they think.
I was a Democrat until President Ronald Reagan ran for the White House. I have not seen any reason to return to the Democratic party since that time.
Cynthia Brown
retired
Walker